If you've been ducking sales taxes for your online purchases, it's game over.

The Supreme Court is about to make it easier for your state to collect its share.

In a 5-4 ruling in favor of South Dakota and against online retailer Wayfair, the court decided that states can require merchants to collect sales taxes for online purchases.

Online shoppers who reside in one of the 45 states that have a sales tax should have been reporting and remitting those levies to their state of residence.