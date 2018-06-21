One of the world's hottest property markets is readying a contentious change

Hong Kong's housing market has shown little sign of cooling after years of consistent price increases. In response, the government is now considering a controversial measure.

Property in the semi-autonomous region of China has long ranked among the world’s most expensive due to inadequate land supply, robust speculation, demand from mainland Chinese buyers and years of enticingly low interest rates. Although many responses have been considered, the city's government is now weighing a tax on vacant apartments.

That has developers crying foul and analysts questioning its effectiveness.

Such a tax is seen as a way to increase supply by nudging developers to unload stock rather than wait for prices to go higher. It would, the thinking goes, help address a social divide of property haves and have nots.

Hong Kong wouldn't be the first to implement such a scheme — it would follow cities such as Singapore and Vancouver —but experts expressed doubt about whether such a levy by itself is enough to do the trick in Hong Kong. Instead, they said, the government measure would be just as much about politics as property.

“I see this policy as a demonstration that the government is doing something to remedy the situation (but) without much real impact,” Mathew Wong, a politics professor at the University of Hong Kong, told CNBC.

Wong said that slipping popularity ratings for top local official Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who marks one year in office on July 1, could be a factor in the announcement expected by the end of June.

Her support rating as tracked in University of Hong Kong polling stood at 54.3 earlier this month, down from 63.6 shortly after taking office.

Developers feel scapegoated and oppose the move, describing themselves as “puzzled” over the government’s thinking.

“Such a tax cannot dampen the price escalation that is the combined result of a persistent shortage of land supply and an abundant liquidity in an ultra-low interest rate environment,” the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong said in a statement.

Packed onto small, hilly islands and a mountainous peninsula bordering southern China’s Guangdong province, many of Hong Kong’s approximately 7.4 million people are increasingly fed up with the world’s least affordable housing market.