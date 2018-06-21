President Donald Trump's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un produced a thaw in relations between the two countries but the communist regime continues to face international sanctions and food shortage problems.

However, one U.S.-based non-profit organization that has been partnering for 20 years with North Korean farmers to help them increase food production is starting to see results.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations earlier this month identified North Korea as one of 39 countries currently still "in need of external food assistance." Nearly 40 percent of the country's population are undernourished and more than one-quarter of the children stunted due to a poor diet, according to UN.

The heavy hand of the central government in Pyongyang has contributed to physical shortages of food along with erosion of land and frequent droughts. Poor soil quality also is a problem because of ceaseless cultivation of crops. Also, only 17 percent of North Korea is arable land since most of the country is mountainous terrain.