Wall Street set for a lower open, possibly extending Dow's losing streak

Stock futures were lower this morning. The Dow Jones industrial average has fallen for seven sessions in a row, while the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 are coming off record high closes. The S&P 500 is on track for its biggest monthly gain since January. (CNBC)

Comcast (CMCSA) remains on watch, with Wall Street analysts speculating that the NBCUniversal parent will raise its bid for assets being sold by 21st Century Fox (FOXA), after Walt Disney (DIS) raised the price negotiated in its original deal with Fox. (CNBC)

Oil-producing nations are currently gathering in Vienna, with members of oil cartel OPEC and non-OPEC members set to decide on the future of an agreement that currently limits production. That comes amid geopolitical tension. (CNBC)

The Labor Department will release its weekly look at initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for an increase of 2,000 to 220,000 for the week ending June 16. At the same time, the Philadelphia Fed will release its monthly manufacturing index, expected to fall to 28.5 for June from 34.4 in May. (CNBC)

Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants (DRI), supermarket operator Kroger (KR), book retailer Barnes & Noble (BKS), and dental supplies maker Patterson Companies (PDCO) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, while software provider Red Hat (RHT) reports after today's closing bell. (CNBC)