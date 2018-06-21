Why Amazon is the winner of the Supreme Court sales tax ruling

Online retailers saw their shares slide on Thursday following the Supreme Court's decision to allow states to collect more sales tax from e-commerce companies.

But Amazon, the largest online retailer that's become nearly synonymous with e-commerce, stands to benefit from the court ruling, law experts say.

"Amazon should be helped because it is collecting sales tax in every state, while it is the Wayfairs of the world who are directly hurt," John Swain, a law professor at the University of Arizona, told CNBC.

Thursday's Supreme Court decision overturned a ruling from 1992 that allowed online retailers to skirt sales tax collection responsibilities in states where they don't have a physical presence. Since Amazon already collects sales tax in every state on the products it sells directly, which account for roughly half of all units sold on its site, the court ruling should have less impact on how much it charges for its products.

The other half of products on Amazon are sold by third-party merchants on Amazon's marketplace. They potentially face the added burden of collecting sales tax in states that begin taxing online sales.