Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: I don't have any investments in Russia and never have

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday that he doesn't have any investments in Russia and never has.

Forbes reported this week that Ross while Commerce secretary held financial positions in companies that could be affected by U.S. trade decisions in which he is involved. Ross and the Commerce Department have denied any wrongdoing.

"What they are doing is innuendo," Ross said Thursday in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box." "The company that I was invested in happened to have a Russian shareholder. Another company happened to do business with some companies in Russia."

"They take little, tiny things and turn them into something they are not," he added. "To make an allegation that there is something inappropriate about a practice, that's a very commonplace practice and has been done in prior administrations as well, is simply silly."

The Forbes report said Ross last year owned stakes in companies co-owned by China's government, a shipping firm linked to Russians and also held more than $10 million in stock of his former employer, Invesco, despite earlier swearing he had divested his financial holdings.

Ross said Thursday the holdings that were readily sellable, he sold to a third party. The holdings that were not sellable were put into a family trust, Ross said, again stressing that the practice is typical of prior administrations.

"If Forbes wants to rewrite the way the government handles things, that's fine," Ross said.

Separately, Ross was criticized on Wednesday by both Senate Republicans and Democrats over what they called a confusing and damaging Trump administration process of imposing tariffs. Ross defended the administration's actions, saying he believes they will deter allegedly unfair trade practices that Trump pledged to end.

The Commerce Department under Ross recommended imposing heavy tariffs or quotas on foreign producers of steel and aluminum in February in the interest of national security. Ross said at the time that steel is important to U.S. national security and that current import flows are adversely affecting the steel industry.

—CNBC's Jacob Pramuk and Dan Mangan contributed to this report.