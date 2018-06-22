    At the Royal Ascot, hats are all the rage: Here are a few of the flashiest

    Share

    ×

    Horse Racing

    At the Royal Ascot, hats are all the rage: Here are a few of the flashiest

    Hat designer Tracy Rose poses before the start of racing at the Royal Ascot with a World Cup inspired creation supporting England.
    Peter Nicholls | Reuters

    While the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia this week, there was another high-profile sporting event that took place in the United Kingdom. The Royal Ascot brought together some the world's finest racehorses at the elite event, where horses compete for over 7 million pounds ( more than $9 million) in prize money.

    Founded by Queen Anne on August 11th, 1711 the Royal Ascot has been a British social event for centuries. The massive racecourse will have over 300,000 in attendance, including the Royal family, and is the second largest racing venue in the world after the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

    The event, held 25 miles from London, runs over the course of five days, from June 19th-June 23rd.

    It is considered one of the U.K.'s biggest and poshest social event of the year, where racegoers arrive wearing the stylish and flamboyant hats that rival those seen at a royal wedding. CNBC took a look at some of the most ostentatious headpieces from this year's Royal Ascot.

    • The Emerging Butterfly 

      A racegoer poses before the start of the racing action at the 2018 Royal Ascot.
      Andrew Boyers | Reuters

    • The blue and red spaghetti 

      Racegoer at the Royal Ascot on June 20th, 2018.
      Paul Childs | Reuters

    • The Pink Top Hat

      A man wears a pink top hat on day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, England.
      Leon Neal | Getty Images

    • The Peacock

      A racegoer at the Royal Ascot on June 19th, 2018.
      Andrew Boyers | Reuters

    • The Sunflower 

      A racegoer wears a sunflower hat at the Royal Ascot on June 19th, 2018.
      Paul Childs | Reuters

    • The Pink and Purple Butterflies

      A hat worn by Nataliya Tutus during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.
      Nigel French | PA Images | Getty Images

    • The Horse Crochet

      A racegoer, hat detail, attends day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, England.
      Charlie Crowhurst | Getty Images

    • Three large hats

      Racegoers wearing large hats during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.
      Steve Parsons | PA Images | Getty Images

    • The Colorful Butterflies

      A racegoer wears a butterfly themed hat to the Royal Ascot on June 19th, 2018.
      Peter Nicholls | Reuters

    • The Spitfire

      The Spitfire
      Andrew Boyers | Reuters

    • The Globe Trotter Top Hat

      A racegoer at the Royal Ascot on June 19th, 2018.
      Peter Nicholls | Reuters

    • The Feathered

      A racegoer at the Royal Ascot on June 20th, 2018.
      Andrew Boyers | Reuters

    • A hat fit for a Queen

      Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the royal procession before the start of the racing on June 22nd, 2018.
      Peter Nicholls | Reuters

    more from Horse Racing