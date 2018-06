As another trading week draws to a close, market-watchers will likely be awaiting news coming out of the political, economic and commodity spheres. Markets around the globe have been on a roller-coaster ride this week as tensions surrounding a tit-for-tat trade dispute between the U.S. and China continue to escalate.

On Monday, President Donald Trump requested the United States Trade Representative identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent. Those tariffs followed levies announced by both nations last week. Consequently, Beijing stated that it would deliver its own set of counter measures, if required.

While trade tensions continue to rattle investors around the globe, an important meeting concerning oil is expected to come to a close Friday. In the Austrian capital of Vienna, oil-producing nations from both OPEC and outside of the oil cartel group have gathered to decide whether it will change its current output rates.

With a decision expected soon, crude futures rose Friday as OPEC members struggled to come to an agreement on whether to increase output or not.