Trade war concerns have weighed on U.S. equity markets, but Chinese stocks are bearing the brunt of the international tension.

China's large-cap ETF, the FXI, just posted its 11th straight session of losses for the first time since 2012 as U.S.-China tariff talk remains a central market concern. The picture looks even grimmer when you consider the FXI is now within shouting distance of bear market territory since its Jan. 26 high, down just over 19 percent in that time.