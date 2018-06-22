Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf to open 100 cafes in New York, heightening the city's coffee wars

One coffee company is about to set up shop in New York, entering the city with an aggressive growth strategy at a time when others are scaling back.

Los Angeles-based The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, which has more than 1,200 shops globally, said Tuesday it plans to open 100 franchise locations in New York over the next 10 years. It will open its first stores in Manhattan this year.

"One of the things we are doing now is we are embarking on aggressive franchise growth in the U.S. to keep pace with what’s going on internationally," John Fuller, president and CEO of the chain, told CNBC.

About three-quarters of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's cafes are in Asia today. Of the 25 percent in the U.S., about 95 percent are in Southern California. The privately held company doesn't disclose its sales information.

“[New York] came to us," Fuller said. "We’ve had a lot of inbound interest for growing the brand, and we haven’t really put a lot of energy against it, which is something we are changing and doing now."

In many ways, there couldn't be a better time for Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf to grow in Manhattan. The city is finally looking to be a tenant's market again.