Cramer Remix: The best way to play the stress test results

If you think President Donald Trump has gotten as aggressive as he'll get on the trade front, "you ain't seen nothin' yet," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

With steel and aluminum tariffs already in place and more on the horizon, the "Mad Money" host didn't expect the president to let up on his trade dispute with the rest of the world anytime soon.

He even expected Trump to ban acquisitions by Chinese companies of U.S. businesses to protect intellectual property and continue escalating tensions with the United States' trading partners, potentially at the expense of the stock market.

"You need to prepare yourself for more combative tweets," Cramer told investors. "Be prepared for him to try to tear up NAFTA. Dismiss the notion that there are two camps in this administration — a hard line and a soft line. In truth, there are only hardliners."

And if you can't handle the pain, the "Mad Money" host's solution is simple: raise cash.

With that in mind, Cramer turned to his weekly game plan, which on Thursday will involve parsing the results of the Federal Reserve's stress tests.

The central bank uses the tests, which were established in response to the 2008 financial crisis, to "grade" banks on their ability to withstand financial turmoil.

Good results "will allow the well-graded banks to immediately boost their buybacks," Cramer said. "I think Citi, letter C, will get the best grades and it's going to buying [its] stock hand over fist."

"I would buy Citi on Wednesday, and I'd buy it aggressively, as we will for my charitable trust if we get a chance," he recommended.