Cramer's game plan: If you can't handle more combative Trump tweets, raise cash   

If you think President Donald Trump has gotten as aggressive as he'll get on the trade front, "you ain't seen nothin' yet," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

With steel and aluminum tariffs already in place and more on the horizon, the "Mad Money" host didn't expect the president to let up on his trade dispute with the rest of the world anytime soon.

"Here's the thing: the president believes we've seen remarkable job creation thanks to his steel and aluminum tariffs, so in his view, this policy's working," Cramer said.

He even expected Trump to ban acquisitions by Chinese companies of U.S. businesses to protect intellectual property and continue escalating tensions with the United States' trading partners, potentially at the expense of the stock market.

"You need to prepare yourself for more combative tweets," Cramer told investors. "Be prepared for him to try to tear up NAFTA. Dismiss the notion that there are two camps in this administration — a hard line and a soft line. In truth, there are only hardliners."

And if you can't handle the pain, the "Mad Money" host's solution is simple: raise cash.

"If you can handle all of this, if you don't mind the implications, then you'll be able to handle the vicissitudes of the next quarter," he said. "If you cannot handle the pain, if you think these issues will take a long time to resolve, then you know what you're going to do next week? You're going to raise cash. Don't fight me about this. Raise some cash — you'll thank me later."

With that in mind, Cramer turned to his weekly game plan: