Cramer's lightning round: I don't like Snap's ownership structure   

Snap Inc.: "There's room there. My charitable trust owns Facebook. I think Twitter's better. And then there's Snap. I don't like that kind of ownership. You have totally disenfranchised shareholders. That's just something I don't go for."

Gilead Sciences, Inc.: "Too low to sell. Too cheap. Too low to sell. I don't have a catalyst, but sometimes you get catalysts when your stock's that low and that good a balance sheet."

TrustCo Bank Corp.: "Very, very good company. Very good. I'm going to say it's one of the good ones. It's right in this environment. You can own it."

Crispr Therapeutics AG: "This is a very, very exciting gene-based company. Now, it is incredibly speculative, but I'm going to bless it as long as you understand that."

Iron Mountain Inc.: "Consistent real estate investment trust. It's got a nice yield that I think is OK."

Prudential Financial, Inc.: "I think people don't like the yield curve in Prudential. I happen to think Prudential's a very fine company and I have been recommending it for years and years and years when it's down. It's down. I'm recommending it."

Albemarle Corporation: "I like Albemarle. The thing has been killed. It's down 27 percent. I mean, you're not going to step up here, you're never going to step up. I'm OK with it."

Carbonite, Inc.: "To me, it's too much of a commodity to the data protection business. I'm not going to go there."

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.: "Valeant caught a downgrade today. That's why the stock was going down. [CEO] Joe Papa's doing a magnificent job, but you know what? It's OK for a stock to cool off. I think down $2 is when you want to pull the trigger and not before that."

Moody's Corporation: "You bet it has [regained its reputation since the financial crisis], and it is indeed worth a purchase. It is a very fine company and I like it."