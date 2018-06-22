Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau may be best known as Jaime Lannister on "Game of Thrones," but away from the HBO series he is involved with many humanitarian causes.

One of the Dane's latest projects is raising awareness of conservation as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

On Thursday, UNDP announced the launch of The Lion's Share fund, an initiative that asks advertisers and partners to contribute 0.5 percent of their media spend each time they feature an animal in an advertisement.

The fund — which is a joint initiative by UNDP, production company FINCH and goods manufacturer Mars — hopes to raise $100 million annually within three years, and invest that money into a number of animal welfare and conservation programs.

Coster-Waldau told CNBC that The Lion's Share was a "very simple, brilliant idea."

"We all know that action needs to be taken, and what's beautiful about this is that it's privately funded, which gives the fund a tremendous amount of freedom, in the way that they distribute the money," the actor told CNBC's Tania Bryer, adding that it was "very exciting" and necessary right now.