General Electric should suspend its quarterly dividend for the next 18 months, Goldman Sachs wrote in a Thursday night note to clients.

"To avoid another dividend cut and potential rating downgrade we think the most prudent action would be for GE to consider suspending its common dividend for the next 18 months," Goldman Sachs said in the note.

GE stock was largely unchanged at $12.77 per share in premarket trading Friday.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.