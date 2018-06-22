Iceland's World Cup goalkeeper is a filmmaker on the side—and he directed a commerical for Coca-Cola

Earlier this month, Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldórsson made headlines for blocking a penalty shot from Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi, helping Iceland earn an impressive draw in the country's first-ever World Cup appearance. It was watched on TV by almost 3 million people around the world — and nearly everyone in Halldórsson's home country.

But years before Halldórsson was on TV himself, he was at home behind the camera. Prior to playing professional soccer full-time starting in 2012, the now-34-year-old goalie worked as a filmmaker.

"I always had a passion for it when I was young, and that's what I got sucked into after high school," he said Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

After graduating from high school, Halldórsson started his own production company, where he primarily worked on commercials and music videos. He dreamed of delving into larger projects, such as a TV series or feature-length film, but he tells The Hollywood Reporter that it would have been too difficult to balance with his soccer schedule.

And though Halldórsson eventually gave up his film career to pursue soccer full-time, he recently returned to his roots to direct a Coca-Cola commercial that will air in Iceland throughout the World Cup.

Check it out below: