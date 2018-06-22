Here's what dinner with Warren Buffett and Bill Gates is like, according to their Omaha waitress

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates are two of the most powerful men in the world.

As the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett built what was once a struggling textile mill into a financial conglomerate now worth $472 billion. Gates co-founded Microsoft, which helped revolutionize personal computing and boasts a market cap of more than $767 billion. Both captains of industry are billionaires many times over: Buffett is worth $81.4 billion according to Forbes, and Bill Gates is worth $92.3 billion.

So you might imagine that when the two meet for a meal, it's serious business.

Not so, Ellen Augustine tells CNBC Make It. Augustine is a part-time waitress at Gorat's, one of Buffett's favorite steakhouses in Omaha, Nebraska. And previously, she worked for 16 years at another one of Buffett's Omaha favorites, Piccolo Pete's Italian steakhouse, before it closed in 2016.