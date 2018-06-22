Trump, again and again, describes a world detached from reality

At 6 a.m., Trump sought to contrast his immigration policies with Germany's, tweeting crime "is way up" there. German government data show crime at a 25-year-low.

Two hours later, in the wake of a Justice Department report criticizing former FBI director James Comey, Trump called special counsel Robert Mueller "Comey's best friend." No evidence suggests that is true.

To make his economic stewardship sound more impressive, Trump said he has cut more regulation than the US president who served 16 years. No US president has served 16 years.

"The whole world is looking up to the U.S.," he declared, making the country "respected again." Gallup reports that the worldwide image of U.S. leadership is weaker than at any point under presidents George W. Bush or Barack Obama.