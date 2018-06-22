Ray Dalio is the founder, co-chief investment officer and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world with more than $160 billion in assets under management. He's currently worth more than $17 billion, according to Forbes.

And he says the best advice he could possibly give is to listen carefully to people who disagree with you.

Thursday, Dalio tweeted the penultimate episode of "Principles for Success," a video miniseries based on his book, "Principles." Dalio says the episode includes the very best of his advice.

"The most valuable 3 minutes of thoughts that I could possibly share with you are in this episode from Principles for Success. It's easy to watch and can radically improve your life, so I hope you will watch it and then think about it a bit," he tweeted.

The four-minute episode is titled, "Be Radically Open-Minded."

In the animated video, Dalio talks about the lesson that was his "holy grail" of business success: "I needed to replace the joy of being proven right with the joy of learning what is true," he says.

To learn the truth, as opposed to what Dalio believed to be true, he started soliciting opinions that were different from his.