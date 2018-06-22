Decadent drinks topped with whipped cream are taking a back seat, as Starbucks continues to tweak its strategy on how to reverse more than a year of weak sales.

But according to some analysts, that may not solve the beverage giant's growing list of problems.

Starbucks' blended Frappuccino beverages, which were once a major driver of sales growth for the company, are no longer resonating with customers. At the height of their popularity, these quirky treats helped bolster sales and got people to walk through the door in droves. However, that interest is waning.

In 2015, Frappuccinos were 14 percent of Starbucks revenue: Year-to-date, however, the drink's sales are down 3 percent — and now account for only 11 percent of the company's revenue.