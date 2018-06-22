All major quick-service restaurants go through patches of poor sales, particularly as they grow and expand their footprint, according to David Henkes, principal at research and advisory firm Technomic.
"Certainly consumers shifting away from sugary drinks can impact [Starbucks'] menu and business, but I think that's a secondary or tertiary issue for them," Henkes said.
McDonald's faced similar issues as Starbucks several years ago, when menu innovation stagnated and diners couldn't be lured into its restaurants. To solve the problem, the burger giant introduced All-Day Breakfast, plus a line of upscale burgers and chicken sandwiches. It also improved its digital ordering platform, revamped many of its eateries, and began offering delivery.
Meanwhile, Starbucks has oversaturated the U.S. market with more than 14,000 locations and will shutter 150 company- owned stores in 2019. Many of its locations, particularly in big cities, are cannibalizing each other's business.
While 150 stores may seem like a drop in the bucket for a sprawling company like Starbucks, that is three times the number it usually closes annually. The company's overall number of stores will continue to increase, but the growth will be more focused, Starbucks said.
While many analysts agree that store closures are the appropriate strategy, they still question if it will be enough to make an impact, at least in the near term.
"It's going to take some time and with that, the natural question that comes up is how much patience are investors going to have?" Hottovy said.
Year to date, Starbucks' stock is down almost 14 percent. Hottovy added that the stock's recent slide "was a clear signal that investors are getting fed up with the under performance."