Trump autographed photos of deceased crime victims for White House 'Angel Families' event

President Donald Trump appears to have autographed photos of deceased young people that were featured at a White House event Friday highlighting victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

There were 11 photos total being held up by family members who had lost loved ones, and all of the photos bore Trump's unmistakably scrawled signature in large-tipped black pen.

Autographing the photos was an unusual decision, in that it appeared to combine the celebrity element of an autograph with the solemn image of a dead loved one.

It was unclear whether the photos had been produced by the White House, when the president autographed them, or whether this was done at the families' request. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the photos.