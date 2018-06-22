What’s at stake in Turkey’s elections, and why Erdogan could actually lose

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday are crucial, and the most high-stakes in years.

They will mark a serious concentration of power into the hands of the elected president, and could even see the powerful President Recep Erdogan and his Justice and Development party (AKP) defeated.

Country analysts are calling this the closest contest in years, as new constitutional rules, a more united opposition, increased polarization in Turkey and a growing desire for change challenge Erdogan's long-held popularity.

But the 64-year-old president's loyal base and dominance over the airwaves may yet keep him in charge.

"It is fair to say that these are the most unpredictable elections perhaps since 2002 and the ruling AKP's first ascent to office," said Timothy Ash, emerging markets senior sovereign strategist at Bluebay Asset Management.

Originally scheduled for November 2019, Erdogan in April called early elections for June in what many labeled a power grab and an attempt to secure another term before Turkey's economy — suffering from high inflation and a dramatically weakened currency — deteriorated any further. Now, the move may be at risk of backfiring.

Erdogan, who founded the AKP in 2001, has been president since 2014, and before that served as prime minister for 11 years from 2003.

The country of 80 million has been on a rollercoaster over the last few years, as terrorist attacks, a refugee crisis, rapid economic growth followed by stifling inflation, an attempted military coup, political tensions with NATO and the West, and a gradual erosion of civil rights have all contributed to a growing sense of polarization and uncertainty.

Erdogan's increasingly nationalist and bellicose stances against U.S. and European Union allies and ethnic minorities like the Kurds, have lead some observers to liken him to a Turkish version of Donald Trump.