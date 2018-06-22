VISIT CNBC.COM

10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries

Not all high-paying tech jobs require you to come into an office every day. In fact, some employers are attracting top talent by allowing employees to work from home whenever they choose.

For tech industry job-seekers who value flexibility as a top priority, career site FlexJobs has created a list of high-paying remote positions that companies are looking to fill now. The job requirements and salaries are pulled directly from the job listings that companies send to FlexJobs. Every position on the list offers an annual salary of at least $100,000, with senior machine learning engineers earning up to $220,000 per year depending on experience.

Take a look below to see what tech jobs provide a great paycheck and the flexibility to work from home.

1. Senior Machine Learning Engineer

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have a bachelor’s degree in computer science and will be responsible for building search rankings and machine learning applications.

Salary: $180,000- $220,000 per year depending on experience

2. Senior Android Developer

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have at least three years of experience in Android development and at least two years of Kotlin (programming language) experience.

Salary: $140,000 per year

3. Engineering Manager

Job requirements: Candidates for this role will be required to work with a developer team to oversee the direction of team members as they create products.

Salary: $125,000- $165,000 per year depending on experience

Maskot | Getty Images

4. Machine Learning Expert

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have a master’s degree and will be responsible for building AI (artificial intelligence) / ML (machine learning) algorithms and models.

Salary: $120,000-$160,000 per year depending on experience

5. Senior Java Developer

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have a bachelor’s degree in information technology and at least five years of experience with Java.

Salary: $120,000-$160,000 per year depending on experience

6. Principal Backend Engineer

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have a bachelor’s degree and at least five years of industry experience.

Salary: $130,000-$155,000 per year depending on experience

7. React Mobile Developer

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have a bachelor’s degree and will be responsible for creating cross-platform mobile applications.

Salary: $130,000 per year

8. Data Analyst Senior

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have a bachelor’s degree and industry experience with interpreting data models.

Salary: $115,000 per year

9. Cloud Architect

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to be an expert in MS Windows OS Applications and have completed at least four infrastructure migrations.

Salary: $110,000 per year

10. Site Reliability Engineer

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have experience with hardware, Linux and configuration management systems.

Salary: $105,000-$140,000 per year depending on experience

