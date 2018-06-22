Your first trade for Friday, June 22

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Dan Nathan was a seller of the Financials ETF.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of SPRD Gold Shares.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Citigroup.

Guy Adami was a buyer of JetBlue.

Trader disclosure: On June 21, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Dan Nathan is short SMH. Dan is long XLF Sept put spread. Dan is long FB Aug put spread. Dan is Long T Oct call spread. No changes. Brian Kelly is long AMD, CBOE, CME, GCAP, GS, HIVE, IBM, MCB, MSFT, MU, NVDA, OSTK, ORCL, RHT, SAP, SHG, SHOP, SIVB, SQ, STX, TSM, WU, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, EOS, STORM. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, FB, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, INTC, JPM, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, WIFI. Her firm is short IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, MA, MTW, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is short KRE, TBT calls. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Karen and Karen's firm is long in MA. Karen's firm sold MAT, CAT. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.