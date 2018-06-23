    ×

    Russia oil minister: We came up with oil proposal well before Trump pressured OPEC

    • Russia’s push to increase oil production came independently of any tweets by political leaders, the country’s oil minister said Saturday.
    • OPEC and non-OPEC members, including Russia, have reached a compliance agreement to raise oil output by one million barrels per day (bpd) in order to balance markets.
    • The 14-member cartel has been capping output for the last 18 months in order to boost prices, which have steadily increased.
    Russia’s push to increase oil production came independently, the country’s oil minister said Saturday during the OPEC summit in Vienna, dismissing the suggestion that public pressure from the U.S. played a role in its decision.

    OPEC ministers announced a deal on Friday that will increase oil supplies from the producer group, which has been capping output in order to balance the market and boost prices for the last 18 months. But the lack of clear output targets left markets confused.

    Ahead of the oil cartel's meeting this week, President Donald Trump used his Twitter account to prod OPEC into ramping up production, as fuel prices in the U.S. have soared ahead of the summer driving season. In many parts of the U.S., gas prices have steadily climbed to around $3 per gallon, a pain threshold that can eat into consumer spending.

    When asked if tweets by the president urging OPEC to keep prices down factored into the country’s move, Alexander Novak told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick that "the US is just another consumer, like the rest of consumers, and when we make decisions we take into account the interests of the consumers, not just those of producers."

    The minister added: “I would like to stress that our offer to increase production volumes in June was made well before the appearance of certain tweets. I’d like to note that Russia had proposed to ease the quotas back at the end of last year, and we began to discuss in detail in February this year."

    The comments followed the news that OPEC and non-OPEC members, including Russia, have reached a compliance agreement to raise oil output by one million barrels per day (bpd) in order to balance supply and demand in the second half of 2018.

    'Not limiting ourselves'

    Russia, the world's largest oil producer, came to the meeting hoping to put 1.5 million bpd back on the table. But the agreed upon figure should be "sufficient" for the time being, Novak said.

    "We have concluded, and I'd like to say it was a consensual decision, that 1 million bpd of easing production cuts at the current stage should be sufficient," the minister said. "But once again, we are not limiting ourselves to a firm decision. We are getting back together in September to discuss what possible other steps could be needed."

    The agreement came after a week of tense negotiation at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia faced the challenge of convincing a handful of reluctant producers including Iran, Iraq and Venezuela to support an output hike.

    —CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.

