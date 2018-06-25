In 2018, the average salary for a recent business school graduate will be roughly $150,000, according to The Financial Times.

While the payoffs for earning an MBA can be huge, cost and time can make it difficult to go back to school. Fortunately, there are thousands of free online classes that people can take in order to learn new skills, master areas of interest and earn online certificates. Taking a class online is also a great way to see if business school is the right choice for you.

Nonprofit online platforms such as edX offer quality online educational resources developed by some of the world’s most prestigious universities, including Harvard, MIT and Wharton. There are thousands of classes you can choose from.

Here are 10 business classes you can take online for free.

Effective Business Writing

Course description: “Learn best practices and approaches to writing effective business letters, emails and reports. Format, composition and clarity are emphasized.”

Developed by: University of California at Berkeley

Instructor: Margaret Steen, honored instructor of writing at UC Berkeley

Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies

Course description: “Explore how entrepreneurship and innovation tackle complex social problems in emerging economies.”

Developed by: Harvard University

Instructor: Tarun Khanna, professor of business administration and South Asian studies at Harvard University

Financial Accounting Made Fun: Eliminating Your Fears

Course description: “Learn the language of financial accounting and how to use financial statement information to better manage and grow your business.”

Developed by: Babson University

Instructor: Peter Wilson, professor of accounting and law at Babson College

Global Business in Practice

Course description: “Get an overall view of the increasingly complex challenges of global business from the insights, perspectives and experience of Georgetown faculty and senior executives currently working in multinational companies.”

Developed by: Georgetown University

Instructor: Ricardo Ernst, professor of operations and global logistics at Georgetown University

Improving Your Business Through a Culture of Health

Course description: “Learn how a culture of health can transform your business to improve the well-being of your employees and company, while increasing revenue.”

Developed by: Harvard University

Instructor: Jose Alvarez, senior lecturer of business administration at Harvard University