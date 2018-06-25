Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Harley-Davidson climbed as much as 1 percent in extended-hours trading. The popular motor cycle company said it would begin shifting some production overseas to help offset EU tariffs. Harley-Davidson tumbled 5.97 percent during the regular session.

Shares of Equifax increased 1.73 percent in extended-hours trading, after falling 1.6 percent in the regular session. The Atlanta based company has declined more than 10 percent over the past 12 months. Equifax suffered a massive data breach, first reported in September, that impacted more than 145.5 million consumers and sent shares tumbling.

Eaton Corporation stock was down 1.82 percent in extended-hours trading, continuing a trend that saw shares close the regular session down 0.85 percent. The power management company has lost nearly 4 percent year-to-date.

