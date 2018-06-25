Donald Trump Jr. is joining forces with some of his dad's old staffers for a fundraiser in support of Republican Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey, including former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Trump’s eldest son is expected to host the event in New York for the West Virginia state attorney general looking to unseat longtime Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed in a text message that he's "on the host committee."

In addition, former Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller and Thomas O. Hicks Jr., the Dallas financier and chairman of pro-Trump political action committee America First Action will be on hand, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Arthur Schwartz, a Republican public affairs expert with close ties to the White House will also attend, the person said.

Spicer noted Miller, Hicks Jr. and Schwartz are also on the host committee but would not confirm whether he or the others would be attending.

It has yet to be determined exactly where in New York the fundraiser will take place and how much a ticket will cost.

A spokesman for Trump Jr. declined to comment. Morrisey’s campaign did not return calls for comment. Neither did Miller, Hicks or Schwartz.

Trump Jr., who runs the Trump Organization with brother Eric, has been hitting the road to back Republican candidates looking to flip vulnerable Democratic seats in the Senate.

On Friday, Trump Jr. headlined a fundraiser in Montana for Matt Rosendale, senior state auditor going up against Democrat Jon Tester.

He also campaigned with Morrisey in early June when he was competing in a crowded primary that included coal baron and convicted felon Don Blankenship who is now running as a third party candidate.

West Virginia is considered a toss up while Montana leans Democrat, according to Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

Trump Jr.’s involvement in the midterm fundraising game could be a lift for Republicans looking to use his connection to the president as a way to boost their campaign war chests.

At the Rosendale fundraiser, his presence reportedly helped the campaign bring in more than $130,000, which could be critical in his bid to unseat fundraising pro Jon Tester.

Federal Election Commission records show that Rosendale has raised just over $1 million with $392 thousand on hand while Tester has $12 million with $6 million on hand.

The same can be said for a candidate like Morrisey who also needs help against Manchin’s juggernaut fundraising operation. Morrisey through the month of May has raised $1.9 million and has $835 thousand on hand. Meanwhile Manchin has brought in $5.9 million and has $5.3 million on hand.