Dow could lose June gains at the open, as Trump ratchets up trade tensions

The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump plans to bar many Chinese companies from investing in U.S. tech and to block additional technology exports to China. The two measures are set to be announced by the end of the week.

Trump issued a stark warning to the U.S. trading partners over the weekend. He called on global economies to end to all protectionist barriers, or face a new round of retaliatory measures. "Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street!" the president said. (CNBC)

Trump said that people who enter the U.S. illegally should be sent back to where they came from immediately without any judicial process. He didn't differentiate between people who entered the United States to seek asylum and illegal immigrants. (Reuters)

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was scheduled to meet with federal prosecutors today as part of their investigation into Trump’s longtime personal attorney. However, the meeting was abruptly cancelled after it was reported by news outlets, her attorney said. (AP)

Battles will be settled on Tuesday between the establishment and activist wings of Democratic and Republican parties as voters head to the polls. Primaries will be held in Colorado, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah. (USA Today)

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake suggested he may use his role on the Senate Judiciary Committee to extract concessions from Trump. Flake, who has criticized Trump previously, added that he could team up with other pro-trade Republicans to delay judicial nominees. (Washington Post)

A 15-year-old boy who was housed in a large migrant shelter in Texas walked off the premises and disappeared into the border land. The operator said it was not allowed to restrain children, raising questions about who is responsible for their safety. (NY Times)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won Turkey's landmark election Sunday, ushering in a new system. On already shaky footing, Turkey’s economy and assets are likely to be affected as all eyes turn to what the powerful and growth-hungry Erdogan will do next. (AP & CNBC)

Uber will argue that in court today that it is "fit and proper" to hold a license to operate in London after regulators stripped it of one last year. Uber made changes to its service, including reporting serious incidents to the police directly and controlling drivers' working hours. (CNBC)

The combined firepower of “Fallen Kingdom” and “Incredibles 2" fueled $280 million in total ticket sales, making it Hollywood’s fourth-biggest overall weekend ever, not accounting for inflation. Business was roughly double what it was the same June weekend last year, according to comScore.