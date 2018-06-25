It's common to seek advice from others. But the truth is, life has its own hard way of teaching a lesson — that is, after you’ve already made a mistake. To stay one step ahead of the game, take these realities to heart.
1. You need to solve your own problems
You are the only one who can solve your problems. No one else is responsible. If you don’t do it, don’t expect anyone else to do it for you. If you want to be better at something, you need to take initiative yourself. Book that piano lesson, nag yourself to pay that electric bill, drag yourself to the gym after work.
Remember when you hated doing the chores or taking those music lessons as a kid but that it was ultimately for the best? Avoid slipping into the complacency of the daily grind and always continue learning. If you are unhappy with something in your life, don’t wait for the next handyman. Go out there and don’t stop until you get what you want.
2. There’s no perfect moment
There's a saying: “Only put off until tomorrow what you are willing to die having left undone.”
The right time, place and location won’t come. There’s always a reason to wait on something, but if you keep waiting, you’ll only accumulate a longer list of regrets. When is the right time to get what you want? It is always now.
3. Failure is inevitable
There’s no need to be afraid of failing. It’s inevitable and will surely find its way into everyone's life. Failure is normal — it’s one of the best ways we learn. What matters more is how you pick yourself back up. Don’t feel sorry for yourself. Don't stop trying because you didn’t nail your first shot at it. You’ve simply proven that one way didn’t work.
4. You can't get hung up on your mistakes
Like a bad relationship, when it’s over it’s time to move on. Look forward, focus on your goals and know how to achieve them. What’s the next actionable step? Are you working on that step already? If not, start now.
If you mope over your regrets, you’re not doing anything to move forward and you won’t be helping yourself or anyone.
5. Busy being productive? Maybe you're busy being busy
When asked how you're doing, do you usually find yourself saying, “Busy"? Take a moment to reflect: What is it that makes you busy? How exactly are you spending your time?
If you honestly assess your regular actions, you might find that much of your time is spent worrying over thoughts or lists about work, rather than physically accomplishing tasks. Were you chatting with colleagues? Getting more coffee refills than you need? Hold yourself accountable and stop saying that you always have more work to do later — do it and do it now. When the work is done, you'll find that you're not as busy.
The truth can often be hard to accept. Avoid convincing yourself with excuses and act on what you know. If you can accept these realities, you will see how much more productive and stronger you will be.
Elle Kaplan is the founder and CEO of LexION Capital, a fiduciary wealth management firm in New York City, serving high-net-worth individuals. She is also the chief investment officer and founder of LexION Alpha.
