When asked how you're doing, do you usually find yourself saying, “Busy"? Take a moment to reflect: What is it that makes you busy? How exactly are you spending your time?

If you honestly assess your regular actions, you might find that much of your time is spent worrying over thoughts or lists about work, rather than physically accomplishing tasks. Were you chatting with colleagues? Getting more coffee refills than you need? Hold yourself accountable and stop saying that you always have more work to do later — do it and do it now. When the work is done, you'll find that you're not as busy.

The truth can often be hard to accept. Avoid convincing yourself with excuses and act on what you know. If you can accept these realities, you will see how much more productive and stronger you will be.

Elle Kaplan is the founder and CEO of LexION Capital, a fiduciary wealth management firm in New York City, serving high-net-worth individuals. She is also the chief investment officer and founder of LexION Alpha.

