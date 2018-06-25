When it comes to crude, ignore short-term bumpiness. Oil is heading higher, expert says 22 Hours Ago | 01:37

Crude oil can go even higher after it spiked above $70 per barrel Tuesday for the first time since May.

The latest jump came after the State Department ordered allies to halt their imports from Iran by November. This tightens supply heading into the second half of the year and into 2019; given these conditions, the door is now open to $80 per barrel.

I've been bullish on crude oil leading into this move and believe pullbacks toward the $67 mark should be bought and investors can utilize puts to protect against downside risk.