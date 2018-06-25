Television has a few trappings we don't usually think too much about.

Viewers can see things on screen from the angle the camera offers, but no other. Sure, camera technology has improved and more lenses are incorporated into everything from films to sporting events, and it seems like the vantage point from our couch is improving. In actuality, though, it's a subtle step at best.

A paradigm shift might be on the way, though, if Intel Studios' vision comes true. The Los Angeles-based state-of-the-art production studio, which opened in January, is dedicated to the production of virtual and augmented reality. At the center of its 25,000-square-foot space is a 10,000-square-foot dome designed to capture actors, players and objects in volumetric 3-D, letting viewers see things from a near infinite number of angles.