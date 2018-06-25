That will require the partnership of sports franchises, and Intel's just at the beginning of that process. At least 38 5K cameras and ample storage space will need to be installed in stadiums to let True View work, to create the cloud of data the technology can pull from. And Intel's hoping the partnership with Brenkus starts the ball rolling with sports leagues.
"We want to show our partners, from commissioners to billionaire owners, that we're building the stadiums of the future and arenas of the future and we've orchestrated the violent collisions of ones and zeros in this stadium," said Wright. "We're envisioning a world where we're going to create infinitely more content."
Analysts say there's certainly potential to True View, but caution it has a long way to go before it's something that could hope to reshape the entertainment world.
"It's a little bit early. There are a lot of interesting use cases for the technology, and Intel has historically worked with others," said Rubin Roy, an analyst at MKM Partners. "What it comes down to is when are the various sports entities, whether it's the NFL or NBA, going to be able to broadcast actual content to users using this technology. ... It's an interesting technology, but I don't think it's a game changer."
Nevertheless, Wright is optimistic. "We're hoping to blaze a trail, as we've done in other verticals throughout the history of Intel," he said. "In this new vertical, though, we need co-travelers and co-architects."
The advantage for those companies willing to take the leap of faith? Should this technology become as popular as Intel believes it will, content creators like Brenkus will have a head start over their competition.