Invest in a company's stock the same way you might in a dishwasher. Here's why

Evaluate the purchase of a stock the same way you'd evaluate the purchase of a house, a car, or even a dishwasher. That’s simple investment advice from Alex Roepers of Atlantic Investment Management.

"In our private lives we are all value investors. We do comparison shopping, we look for something to be on sale, something to be good value for what we pay for it and the same should be done with stocks," said Roepers.

He suggests people stay closer to companies they can analyze and understand, including consumer products, aerospace, transportation and even some basic industrials.

On the flip side, Roepers cites the risks about investing in sectors that are difficult to analyze. "If it is voodoo-like, if it's pure biotech or pure high-tech or some app, or things like that, it's very hard to analyze not only the success of that particular product or business but also what competitors will do," he said.

Roepers said he does not invest in high-tech or biotech stocks because technological obsolesce risk is difficult to analyze.

Roepers founded Atlantic Investment Management in 1988 and currently is its chief investment officer. The firm has about $1.3 billion in assets under management.