Marcus Lemonis: My family ruled with an ‘iron fist’ — here's what it taught me about success   

Marcus Lemonis, host of CNBC’s “The Profit,” says his family ruled with an “iron fist” when he was growing up and, while it may have hurt him socially, it started him on his path to business success.

Today, Lemonis, 44, is a self-made multi-millionaire and entrepreneur who serves as Chairman and CEO of Camping World, a company with a market value of over $2.2 billion. He has had his share of business success, and he spends his time on “The Profit” trying to help small business owners turn around their own company's fortunes. But Lemonis tells CNBC Make It that his own path to success was “fairly different than most” because of the way his family raised him to put business first, even as a child.

“I started my business career as a teenager and my family ruled with an iron fist,” Lemonis tells CNBC Make It.

Lemonis’ family put him to work at the family business at a young age, often at the expense of typical teen activities like going to summer camp, playing Little League Baseball or even going on school field trips, he says.

Working hard "was ingrained in the culture of our family,” Lemonis says. But it helped him establish a very strong work ethic.

Lemonis grew up around his own family’s business, a Miami-based automotive dealership owned by his grandfather, Anthony Abraham. Along with working at the family business, where he says he learned “positive and prosperous business values,” Lemonis also became an entrepreneur at an early age. At 12, Lemonis started a lawn-mowing service in order to make enough money to start another business selling candy with his friends.