New home sales jump 6.7% in May vs. expectations for 1% gain

New home sales were expected to grow 1 percent in May, increasing to 0.67 million purchases according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Residential sales had fallen 1.5 percent in April at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.662 million residences, according to estimates released jointly between the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The median sales price was $312.4 thousand while the average was $407.3 thousand.

The survey takes into account the sales of single-family homes based on building permits.

