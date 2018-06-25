    ×

    New home sales jump 6.7% in May vs. expectations for 1% gain

    • New home sales were expected to gain 1 percent in May.
    • The realty measure fell 1.5 percent in April.
    • The measurement includes the sale of single-family homes.
    Contractors secure a wall section on a home under construction at the Toll Brothers Cantera at Gale Ranch housing development in San Ramon, Calif.
    David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    New home sales were expected to grow 1 percent in May, increasing to 0.67 million purchases according to analysts polled by Reuters.

    Residential sales had fallen 1.5 percent in April at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.662 million residences, according to estimates released jointly between the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The median sales price was $312.4 thousand while the average was $407.3 thousand.

    The survey takes into account the sales of single-family homes based on building permits.

    This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.