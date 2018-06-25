Special Amazon Prime discounts will be in Whole Foods nationwide starting Wednesday

Amazon announced Monday that members of its Prime program will have access to special savings in Whole Foods nationwide starting Wednesday.

The e-commerce giant began rolling out the program this spring in Florida and had previously announced it would scale it nationally by the summer.

The savings include an additional 10 percent off Whole Foods products that are already discounted, as well as deep discounts on some of its most popular items.

The discounts complement other special Amazon perks for its members in Whole Foods stores: 5 percent cash back when members use its Visa rewards card in stores, exclusive member deals like roses on Valentine's Day and free Prime Now delivery of Whole Foods products to members in select cities.

In the year since Amazon announced its acquisition of Whole Foods, Amazon has made continued efforts to marry the power of data, its membership program and loyal Whole Foods shoppers.



