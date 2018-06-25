The Oracle of Omaha actually spent much of his childhood in Washington, D.C., where his father was a Republican congressman. Throughout middle and high school, Buffett got up every day before 5 a.m. — even during holidays like Christmas — to deliver the Washington Post. Notably, his route included six senators and one Supreme Court justice.

By the time he was 14, he had three paper routes and earned $175 a month. That year, Buffett had to file his first federal income tax return, having earned $592.50 in 1944 (the IRS required all U.S. citizens, even minors, who made more than $500 file a return.) And by 15, he had saved what the average American had earned in a year, according to economics reporter Barry Wood.

"I learned, frankly, that if you did a good job, you were gonna move up. The very fact that I did a good job in Spring Valley got me the Westchester routes later on," Buffett told Wood in a 2015 interview.

"I was fortunate in that I was here during probably the most interesting period you could probably be here in Washington, during World War II. I delivered the papers when Roosevelt died and when the atomic bomb dropped."

From 2012 to 2017, Buffett paid homage to his past with a newspaper-throwing contest at his annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting. He currently owns the Omaha World-Herald and was once the largest shareholder of the Washington Post.