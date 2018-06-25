Watch: White House briefs press as market falls on Trump trade concerns 

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will brief reporters on Monday afternoon amid a broad stock market sell-off.

Sanders is expected to address reports that Trump plans to prohibit Chinese firms from investing in American tech companies. Those reports fueled a stock market decline on Monday, sending the major averages down more than 1 percent.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called the reports "false, fake news" Monday and said that new restrictions would apply to more countries than China.

Investor concerns about Trump's trade policies may not be carrying over to Americans as a whole: A majority of Americans support Trump's handling of the economy for the first time in his presidency, according to a CNBC All-America Economic Survey published Monday.

Sanders is also expected to address the ongoing fallout from the White House's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. More than 2,000 children separated from their families remain in government custody, the Department of Homeland Security said Saturday night, three days after Trump announced he would end the policy of separating families at the border.

Sanders may also choose to address some personal news. On Friday night, the press secretary was ejected from "Red Hen," a restaurant in Lexington, Va., and complained about the incident in a post on Twitter the following morning. Trump called the restaurant "filthy" in a Monday post on Twitter.



