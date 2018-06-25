Female finance workers believe they don’t have the same opportunity as their male peers when it comes to career advancement and pay. Men in the industry see a very different picture.

This disconnect emerges in our survey, in partnership with CNBC’s Closing The Gap series, on the state of gender in the finance industry. We received more than 1,000 responses from LinkedIn members working in banking, capital markets, financial services, investment banking and investment management in the U.S. Each of them expressed their opinions on barriers to success for women across the industry. We then asked leaders driving the discussion on these issues like KeyBank CEO Beth Mooney, Ellevest Founder Sallie Krawcheck and Fidelity Investments President Kathleen Murphy to help explain the numbers and provide possible solutions.

Workers agree that there is a bias in the corporate culture of finance that continues to hold women back. Yet there is disagreement between men and women — as well as senior leaders and entry-level associates — on whether the industry is changing. While men believe women have equal access to promotion and raises, women do not. And while decision-makers believe that the rise of the #MeToo movement is making people more accountable, those lower down the corporate ladder haven’t seen many signs of progress.

We want to hear from you: Have ideas of your own on the state of diversity in finance? Join the series on LinkedIn with an article, post or video that includes #TheFinanceGap somewhere in the body.

Here are the results: