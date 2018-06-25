World Cup 2018: The halfway point in numbers

There have been a total of 85 goals so far, with not a single goalless result.

On average, games have produced 2.66 goals, with England-based Premier League players collectively contributing the most with 23 strikes, one ahead of Spain’s La Liga.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane leads the overall Golden Boot scoring charts with five goals. A goal apiece from his club teammates Christian Erikson of Denmark and South Korea’s Son Heung-Min mean that Spurs players have seven goals in total, but Real Madrid is just ahead with eight.