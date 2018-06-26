Should you pay off your mortgage before you retire? 46 Mins Ago | 01:30

If possible, try not to let your mortgage payments follow you into retirement, said financial advisor Winnie Sun.

"When you have a mortgage, you really want to focus on paying it down," said Sun, founder of Sun Group Wealth Partners. "There's a lot of benefits to this."

Fewer payments, of course, will leave you with more money in your retirement. Since many people live on a fixed income after their working years, the fewer bills, the better, Sun explained.

If you can be mortgage-free, your retirement will also be more secure, Sun said, adding, "You'll have a true asset" for expenses such as long-term care insurance.

Sun recommended you "up your payment just ever so slightly," by 10 percent, 5 percent, 1 percent — however much you can afford.