For 'Real Housewives,' it's all about the right deals

For reality TV stars, the fame can be immediate. The fortune is harder to come by.

Few know that better than Bravo's "Real Housewives," stars of a reality series that includes franchises in New York; New Jersey; Dallas; Atlanta; Potomac, Maryland; and both Orange County and Beverly Hills in California.

Bethenny Frankel, an original and current cast member of "The Real Housewives of New York City," found unparalleled success after using the show to launch her Skinnygirl brand, which started as a low-calorie margarita and quickly expanded into other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, snack foods and now jeans (coming in the fall).

Frankel reportedly netted over $100 million when she sold Skinnygirl Cocktails to Beam Global, the maker of Jim Beam, in 2011.

Excluding cocktails, Frankel still owns the rest of her successful Skinnygirl empire. In 2016, the entrepreneur landed a spot on Forbes' list of America's highest-paid reality stars.