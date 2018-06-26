VISIT CNBC.COM

How to land a job at EY

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people apply for a job at one of the “Big Four” accounting firms — Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG. This year, EY hired over 15,000 of those lucky applicants in the U.S. alone.

This growth reflects EY's evolving business model. Today, “Big Four” accounting firms do much more than taxes. EY offers assurance services, tax services, transaction services and consulting, which The Wall Street Journal reports is largely responsible for the industry’s growth.

“Our business is constantly changing,” Larry Nash, Director of Recruiting for EY, tells CNBC Make It.

The firm is currently developing an automated intelligence system that will match potential workers with relevant open positions. Over 1,000 “bots” currently in production will automate other aspects of the internal hiring process. The company also interview applicants over video.

So if you want to land a job at EY, be prepared to step into the future. Here's how:

Know what you want

One of the biggest mistakes that Nash sees applicants make is that they apply to several roles at the same time.

“When people apply to multiple positions at once, it makes it difficult to really understand what their true interest is,” he explains. “We want people to have some focus of where they think their background is the right match and where their interest is. So my advice is do a little research if you're not sure, but be more focused, because that'll demonstrate to an employer that you know what you want to pursue.”

As online portals make it easier for applicants to apply for several jobs at once, companies are increasingly forced to solve a logistical puzzle of sorting applicants into the best fitting potential roles. Soon, EY’s automated intelligence system will allow applicants to upload their work history and job preferences and be matched with coordinating open positions.

Interview with yourself

Across all industries, the interview is perhaps the part of the application process that has evolved most with the introduction of new technology. There was the phone interview, then there was the Skype interview and today there is the recorded video interview.

While some companies maintain a more traditional interview processes, EY is embracing the trend. After submitting an application, EY hopefuls record themselves answering a set of predetermined questions.

“The first step is typically now a video interview, which is a recorded interview where they'll answer a series of questions,” Nash explains. “This helps us get to know them better and they can practice a few times and get prepared, because sometimes that can be a little nerve-racking.”

To ace this video interview process, applicants should take advantage of the benefits of the process and practice several times. They should make sure they have carved out a significant amount of time so that they feel comfortable and relaxed. Most importantly, applicants should try to make their answers seem as authentic and sincere as possible because the system can cause individuals to sound more mechanical than they would in a traditional interview.

Walk the walk

Once the video interview is reviewed, applicants are selected to participate in an interview with several potential coworkers either in person, over the phone or on campus. It is during this stage of the EY interview process that applicants will often be asked to complete a case study.

While the case study — a series of problem- solving exercises — is sometimes a source of dread for EY hopefuls, it's actually an opportunity for potential employees to demonstrate the qualities that they have mentioned in their video responses and on their resumes.

EY is looking for a methodical and analytical thought process, and will be looking for applicants with leadership abilities, technical knowledge and an innovative and global mindset. EY hopefuls should use this stage of the interview process as an opportunity to demonstrate that they have these three qualities and be prepared to provide examples.

Stay current

“We want our employees to continue to change and evolve and add to their skill sets so that they stay current,” says Nash. This emphasis on continued learning and evolution is central to EY’s culture, so if you want to land a job there, be sure to mention your commitment to continually bettering yourself.

One way applicants could broach this is by referencing the continued education resources that EY offers employees or asking questions about their continued education programs. Showing a passion for topics like data analytics, machine learning or automated intelligence can also help applicants stand out.

This commitment to the cutting edge is what Nash says he loves about EY’s business, and its culture: “I love that it's a very innovative organization, it’s very progressive and forward looking, it’s grounded in great values."

