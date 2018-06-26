How to land a job at EY

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people apply for a job at one of the “Big Four” accounting firms — Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG. This year, EY hired over 15,000 of those lucky applicants in the U.S. alone.

This growth reflects EY's evolving business model. Today, “Big Four” accounting firms do much more than taxes. EY offers assurance services, tax services, transaction services and consulting, which The Wall Street Journal reports is largely responsible for the industry’s growth.

“Our business is constantly changing,” Larry Nash, Director of Recruiting for EY, tells CNBC Make It.

The firm is currently developing an automated intelligence system that will match potential workers with relevant open positions. Over 1,000 “bots” currently in production will automate other aspects of the internal hiring process. The company also interview applicants over video.

So if you want to land a job at EY, be prepared to step into the future. Here's how: