HR Confidential: We looked at her work laptop and found shocking emails

There were two female employees in the same department at a non-profit, where I worked as an HR representative. There’d been a prior issue between the two of them that led to a heated exchange in the office, so people knew they didn’t get along.

The manager for one of the ladies was working on a weekend and needed access to some information that the employee possessed. Although she wasn't working that day, the manager knew the password for her work laptop.

When he entered the employee's email to get what he needed, the manager saw that she'd been sending messages to the other female colleague threatening physical harm.

The employee was saying things like:

“I’m going to beat you up."

“I’m going to get my family to beat up your family."

“Don’t let me catch you outside."

“I’m going to get you.”

The second employee was responding, but must have had more sense than the first because all she did was kind of curse her out. She didn’t go as far as saying, “I’m going to knock you out this Saturday.”