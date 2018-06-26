HR Confidential: We looked at her work laptop and found shocking emails

I have no idea why the second co-worker never brought up that she was receiving these emails, but when we talked to her she didn’t really seem phased by the threats. She basically just said, “Oh, it’s all talk, no action. She’s not going to do anything.”
However, the first employee was using a work email and targeting an employee within the same organization, which means that the company would be held liable if we knew and did nothing to stop it. If this turned physical, the recipient of the emails could sue us for not taking action.
It’s important to remember that you must keep everything professional in the office. Your work email does not belong to you, so don’t use it for any personal matters — negative or not.
People get too comfortable with work property, especially when they’ve been somewhere for a long time. But even as far as the sites you visit, remember that the IT department can always pull those up and see what you’ve been doing.
