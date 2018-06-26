Investing in soccer may be wise, says Goldman Sachs investment banking co-head

Live sports is still the holy grail of media, says expert 3 Hours Ago | 04:29

If you're wealthy enough to buy a National Football League franchise, you might want to consider Major League Soccer instead.

According to Gregg Lemkau, co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs, the value of NFL teams has been stable but MLS teams are on the rise.

"The growth of soccer in the U.S. has actually been quite positive," Lemkau said on "Closing Bell."

With the U.S. hosting the World Cup in 2026, Lemkau said the popularity of soccer will continue to expand. The average attendance per game has recently surpassed that of the National Hockey League and National Basketball Association, he added.

When it comes to investments, the NFL is one of the most expensive to make. The league has 32 franchises valued at about $2 billion each, according to Lemkau. An MLS team might sell for $500 million now; however, in the long run, its value might catch up with that of the NFL, he said. There are 23 MLS teams.

And it's not just soccer. The NBA also may eventually be more valuable than the NFL, with live sports assets remaining highly profitable, said Lemkau.

In fact, overall, live sports draw large audiences, attracting advertisers and media companies looking to purchase rights, he added.

"Sports rights continues to be the holy grail for media," Lemkau said.