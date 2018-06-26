Apple released the public preview of iOS 12 on Monday evening, which means you can already try some of the new features that will hit iPhones and iPads sometime this fall.

The public preview is a little buggy and doesn't yet include everything that will be included in the full launch, but there's already a lot you can test out on your own. I've been digging through an earlier developer beta to show you what sorts of features are available, should you want to install the public preview of iOS 12.

Keep in mind that some apps might not work properly, your battery life could suffer and your iPhone might crash from time to time. You might want to install it on an older iPhone first.

Here's a look at some of the highlights.