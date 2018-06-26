Less than half of US millionaires think economy will end the year stronger, CNBC survey reveals

The biannual CNBC Millionaire Survey was conducted by the Spectrem Group in April to assess the investment attitudes and behaviors of U.S. millionaires. It studied 750 Americans nationwide with $1 million or more of investable assets. Respondents were both male and female with political affiliations to the Republican, Democratic and Independent parties.

The slight decline is a result of fewer Republicans and Independents who think the economy will be stronger. Sixty-six percent of Republican millionaires still believe the economy will be stronger, compared to just 19 percent of Democrats. But 73 percent of Republicans thought the economy would get stronger in 2017. Among Independents, 40 percent say the economy will be stronger at the end of 2018. That’s down from 44 percent who said the same in 2017.