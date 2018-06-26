Here's what people actually ask Amazon's Alexa 

The bulk of Code Computerlove survey respondents reported owning an Amazon Echo (76 percent), Google Home ownership came in second place (29.90 percent) and only a small percentage (8.90 percent) reported owning Apple's Homepod.

Smart speaker sales are climbing globally. Amazon announced after 2017's holiday season it had sold "tens of millions" of devices enabled with Alexa, like it's Echo speakers. Consumers even used their Echoes to buy more Echoes.

But analysts don't have a clear picture of which company is in the lead: A May report by research firm eMarketer estimated Amazon to have 66 percent of the market share, followed by Google, but a report the same month from market analysts at Canalys found shipments of Google Home outpaced Amazon Echos in the first quarter of 2018. Those numbers differed from a third May report by Strategy Analytics, which estimated Amazon outsold its rival.

Whichever company is winning the smart speaker race, both are building out software for their assistants to do more things. On Google's Assistant, programs that can be thought of like apps are called "actions," and on Amazon's Alexa, they're called "skills." There are 40,000 third party skills available for Alexa, and over 1 million first- and third-party actions for Google Assistant.

But, for now, consumers are most frequently using the basic functions of their voice assistants.

That may change, as voice assistant technology pushes into industries from healthcare for seniors to e-commerce, integrating in everything from smart bathroom mirrors to cars. Today, consumers just want to avoid runny eggs.

Don't miss: This 22-year-old college student makes $10,000 a month off Amazon's Alexa

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!