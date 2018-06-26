For some workers, a 401(k) plan loan seems like a perfect way to access money: You borrow from your own account and repay yourself with interest.

Yet if you’re considering joining the ranks of borrowers, you might want to think twice.

“A 401(k) loan can sound appealing, but taking a loan from your account can have a negative impact on the success of your retirement plan,” said Ryan Fuchs, a certified financial planner with Ifrah Financial Services.