The stock market has room to run and recession isn’t a near-term risk, economist says

There’s still room for stock markets to rise and worries of an impending recession are premature, according to Berenberg Capital Markets’ chief economist.

“Even if profits peaked in (the first quarter of) 2018, which remains uncertain, history suggests the stock market has room to appreciate,” Mickey Levy, Berenberg’s chief Americas and Asia economist, said in a client note this week. He pointed to data demonstrating how in every economic expansion since the mid-1970s, the S&P 500 index went on to appreciate for a “significant period” after corporate profits peaked.

While many market analysts view the current environment for stocks as late-cycle, Levy described it as characteristically similar to “middle stages of prior cycles” — which might not be as evident, he said, due to its fairly stretched-out duration.

“Troublesome imbalances in the real economy or financial sector that emerged during all end-stage cycles are not apparent, and aggregate demand is accelerating, stimulated by monetary and fiscal policies,” Levy said.

And despite the yield curve being fairly flat, Berenberg estimates “a very low probability of recession” thanks to the broad-based momentum of current economic growth. A flattening yield curve typically triggers worries that a recession is on the horizon, since higher short-term bond yields suggest that inflation and interest rates are expected to remain low for a longer period.